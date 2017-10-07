Medical centre owner booked for fake certificate

LAHORE :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed a neuro medical centre after registration of an FIR against its owner for submitting fake documents with the PHC.

According to a press release, the owner, Shahid Hussain Sheikh, had submitted documents for the registration of the medical centre located at Shadman-II. The commission approached the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for the verification of his registration with the council, the latter confirmed that Shahid Sheikh’s registration certificate was fake. On PHC’s complaint, the Shadman police registered an FIR under Sections 420/468/471. Later, the PHC sealed the medical centre and initiated further proceedings against its owner.