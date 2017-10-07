After Lahore, LWMC to clean three more districts

LAHORE :The chief minister has directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to perform cleanliness and waste lifting duties in three additional districts.

An official said that according to the Clean Punjab 2020 Vision of the Punjab chief minister, LWMC had been given responsibility of three additional districts; Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib. LWMC will provide secondary waste collection services in the three districts. In the context of the additional responsibility, transparent bidding process has been initiated and nearly seven bid documents issued.

The LWMC managing director along with senior management officers paid multiple visits to the three districts. Detailed operational plan has been formulated. Senior Manager Operation Zahid Mushtaq stated that LWMC would provide efficient secondary waste collection services to the three districts and try to improve the cleanliness condition there.

He also asked the citizens to dispose of waste properly so that authorities could perform well.

Vice chancellors, deans and senior faculty members from various public and private varsities and degree awarding institutes of Punjab attended the workshop. Higher Education Department Punjab Secretary Dr Nabeel A. Awan attended the concluding session. University of North Carolina, Center for Teaching Excellence Executive Director Prof Dr Caroline Clements conducted the lectures.

Addressing the concluding session, PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin said, “Teaching Excellence Centers are needed to encourage cultural dialogue and promote an academic environment in our society”.

Expat: Seven Kanal land, worth Rs 5 million, belonging to an expatriate Pakistani has been reclaimed from the illegal occupants with the help of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that a man, Rashid Khan, settled in the UK, lodged a complaint with the OPC that some persons had forcefully occupied his land located in Sultanpura, Dina, Jhelum district. This complaint was referred to the Gujrat District Overseas Pakistanis Committee. The committee made efforts and reclaimed the land and gave its possession to its owner.