Call for awareness of cerebral palsy

LAHORE :Children affected by cerebral palsy-a neurological disorder-need our special attention to improve their quality of life. Cerebral palsy affects movement of the children, slows down their physical growth but cannot stop it.

There is a need to promote awareness in society that we have to focus on ability, not disability and motivate parents to stand up for improving the quality of lives of their children. It needs a team work among the professionals to help these kids in achieving higher level of achievements to their fullest potential.

The cerebral palsy awareness seminar 2017 was held here on Friday. Professors, doctors and students of various medical colleges attended the seminar. Director of Dimension Clinical Psychology Ayesha Hidayat addressing the seminar said, according to a study conducted in 2016, prevalence of neuro-muscular disorders in South Asia is 91.2 percent.

She said children with learning disabilities learn differently. And about cerebral palsy I would say it would slow down the growth of the child but cannot stop it. According to her, the disorders, including slow growth, myopathies, muscular atrophies, down syndrome, autism and learning disabilities could be observed in the country. She said, I think as a professional “No child should be left behind.” Every child should put in practice his/her higher potentials. Unfortunately, when we judge someone based on diagnosis, we ignore their abilities, beauty and uniqueness. Speaking with the professionals, as a team of rehabilitation, including clinical psychologists, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, special educationists and neuro-physicians, she said we are fortunate enough that God has blessed us with knowledge and selected us for the noble job of rehabilitation and I think it is our duty to polish our skills and improve vision to explore potentials of the affected children. It is our duty to promote awareness in society that we have to focus on ability, not disability. We have to motivate parents to stand up for improving the quality of lives of their children.

This of course is not an easy job. It needs a lot of patience, consistency, stamina, commitment and hard work but serving humanity is the best way to pay gratitude to God. Highlighting the diseases she said, working with autism has taught me that “love needs no words.” What I say about down syndrome it is just that their extra chromosomes make them extra cute. She said children with learning disabilities learn differently. And about cerebral palsy I would say it would slow down the children but cannot stop them.

Dr Samia Sarmad, Head of Department Dimension Consultant Physical Therapist, University of Lahore said, at dimensions we are trying to actualise this dream of cohesive team work among the professionals to help these kids in achieving higher level of achievements to their best potential.