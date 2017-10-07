Man throws acid on ex-wife, two children

LAHORE :A woman and her two children received burns after her ex- husband threw acid on them in the Chung area on Friday.

The accused, identified as Afzal, had a grudge against his ex-wife Aneela on her second marriage. Reportedly, Aneela along with her daughter Aysha and son Salman was on her way when Afzal approached and threw acid on them.

The injured were taken to a local hospital. intelligence system: The capital city police officer (CCPO) has said that the new intelligence system 111 would be inaugurated soon.

While chairing a session held to highlight the importance of the intelligence system 111, he appreciated the efforts of SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem for making the project a success. He said that the data of 35,000 officials had been collected through the system. Now the officials could inform their seniors about any criminal activity through one number, he added.

He said that the intelligence system would be enough to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state actors and terrorists. He said that, from the CCPO to constable, all were connected to each other through the system.

SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem said that the basic purpose of the service was to alert cops from their surroundings. He said that he would go to all offices to highlight the basic purpose of the intelligence system 111. “We have provided a good platform to all cops to send any kind of message,” he added.

rights: Civil society urged the government to expedite the implementation of the recommendations accepted by the Pakistani government to improve the situation of human rights in the country under the Universal Periodic Review.

This was demanded during a media briefing on Pakistan’s International Obligations towards Child Rights organised by two NGOs to review the government’s performance in implementing children's rights through legislative, administrative and other measures. Reema Omer from International Commission of Jurists said that the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) was a mechanism under which the Human Rights Council examined the human rights situation in every member state of the United Nations. Each state is examined once every four years. The UPR is an inter-governmental process whereby the human rights records of a given country will be reviewed by other countries. On October 30, 2012, the situation of human rights in Pakistan was reviewed a second time after four years by the member countries at Human Rights Council in Geneva, in which Pakistan was given a number of concrete recommendations for taking appropriate administrative, legislative and other measures to improve the overall situation of human rights, including situation of children’s rights. Pakistan is going to be reviewed by Human Rights Council in November 2017 when all members of Human Rights Council will come with a set of recommendations to improve human rights situation in Pakistan.