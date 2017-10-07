Stay extended in Turk family deportation case

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Friday extended its injunctive order against likely deportation of former vice-president of Pak-Turk Schools and his family for two more weeks after the federal government informed the court that law enforcement agencies had been tasked to trace the alleged abducted Turkish nationals.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing a petition moved by Mr Orhan Uygun, a colleague of Mr Mesut Kacmaz who was allegedly abducted from Wapda Town residence along with his wife and two daughters.

At the outset of the hearing, a law officer representing interior ministry stated that letters had been written to all law enforcement agencies to know the whereabouts of the alleged missing/abducted Turkish family. He sought time to file a detailed report on the matter.

The court allowed the request and adjourned further hearing for two weeks. The petitioner through his counsel Asma Jahangir submitted that the government through attorney general had undertaken before the court last year that the Turkish employees of the Pak-Turk School would not be deported until November 24, 2017. However, he said Mr Kacmaz and his family was abducted by unidentified persons from their house and there was a likelihood that they would soon be deported in violation of the court’s order. Second petitioner Mr Murat Ervan pleaded through his counsel that the Turkish educationists had sought asylum in Pakistan under the protection of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR).