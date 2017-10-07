MDCAT by month end, court told

LAHORE :The Punjab government Friday conceded before the Lahore High Court that question paper for Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was leaked and test would be held afresh during the last week of current month.

Pursuant to court’s order, special secretary Health Sajid Chohan turned up before the court and stated that sufficient evidence of the paper leak had been found in the inquiries. He pointed out that vice-chancellor of University of Health Sciences (UHS) had been removed after lodging an FIR against those involved in the paper leak while some of them had been arrested. He said the government had decided to hold the test again during the last week of October without receiving any fresh fee from the students. In light of the government’s statement, Justice Shahid Waheed disposed of several petitions moved by the students who appeared in the MDCAT held on August 20.

The petitioners through counsel had argued that the question paper of the MDACT for 2017 was already leaked on social media by a teacher at private college/academy in connivance with the authorities at UHS. They said the teacher who leaked the paper also confessed, on his Facebook account, to have sold the paper to a number of students for Rs50,000 each. They said career of a large number of students had been put on stake by the criminals involved in leaking of the paper. The petitioners said thousands of other students would suffer irreparable loss if the leaked paper was not declared void and the UHS was not ordered to hold the MDCAT exam afresh.