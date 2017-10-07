NAB arrests two for graft

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Friday arrested two employees of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), allegedly involved in a scam of illegal exemptions of plots in Mustafa Town, Lahore.

According to a NAB spokesman, the accused persons were identified as Senior Accountant, Khalid Iqbal and co-accused Muhammad Abbas Ali, former assistant in LDA. Both the accused were involved in a scam of illegal exemptions of millions of rupees plots in Mustafa Town, Lahore.

The accused persons, the spokesman said, misused their authority and facilitated alleged illegal transfer of plots in the name of people who were neither eligible nor entitled in any way for the exempted plots to receive.

The accused obtained illegal pecuniary advantages through such ill practices. By doing so, he added, the accused persons caused millions of rupees loss to national exchequer. It is pertinent to mention here that NAB Lahore has already arrested three other LDA officials in the same case.

NAB Lahore has acquired a 10-day physical remand of the accused persons after producing them before an accountability court.