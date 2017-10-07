Two knife attack suspects identified, to be held soon: CM

As citizens of Karachi wait for law enforcers to do their job and put an end to a harrowing series of knife attacks, the Sindh chief minister on Friday claimed to have received information that two suspects – one from Sahiwal and the other from Karachi – have been identified as the possible perpetrators.

Speaking at a ceremony at the German Consulate General, Murad Ali Shah said police were pursuing all leads to arrest the two identified suspects but they were still at large. “The suspect from Sahiwal had been involved in at least 30 such knife attacks in Punjab,” said the CM.

Shah added that law enforcers were working round-the-clock to end the series of attacks that have instilled a sense of fear in citizens, particularly females. “It is the duty of law enforcement agencies to protect the public. The noose is tightening and the people of Karachi will soon hear good news in this regard. No one will be allowed to ridicule the law,” asserted the CM.

Focal person

DIG East Sultan Ali Khawaja was on Friday appointed as the focal person for the knife attacks probe. The decision was announced by Sindh IGP AD Khowaja during a meeting held to review the city’s overall law and order situation in which the knife attacks topped the meeting agenda.

The meeting was attended by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Mushtaq Mehar, Sindh DIG, DIG CIA, DIGs of Karachi Zone, SSP East and SSP Investigation East I and II.

Even on Friday, police conducted snap checking and detained a number of suspects, but SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto told The News that the real culprit was still at large, adding, that efforts were underway at all levels to arrest the knifeman.

Till October 5, the number of women to have been attacked and injured in the city had reached 12; all the women were attacked in localities of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In a statement issued from the Central Police Office, IGP Khowaja appointed DIG East as the focal person to share developments of the case with the media. The IGP directed to devise a strategy and make use of the latest techniques to investigate the case.

Sindh IGP also appealed to public to contact the police on its helpline ‘Madadgar 15’ or contact DIGPs, SSPs and nearby police stations to share any information regarding the knifeman. He ordered police stations to collect intelligence through advanced systems and improve communication with the paramilitary force and all intelligence agencies to keep the law and order situation in control.

No helmets inside KU

In a bid to keep its female students safe, the University of Karachi imposed a ban on wearing helmets inside the campus premises. The decision was taken by the varsity’s security advisor Muhammad Zubair. Students, faculty members and visitors were directed to cooperate with the security staff and comply with the orders. The university falls within the vicinity of areas where some of the attacks occurred.