FSC sets aside convictions of three men in 27-year-old robbery case

The Federal Shariat Court on Friday set aside the convictions of three men who had been booked in a robbery case in February 1990.

Saifuddin, Abid Ismail and Abdul Qadir, along with Noorudin Bohri who later died, had been sentenced to three years in imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of Rs2,000 each by a sessions court (Central) on May 15, 1998.

They had been arrested for barging into the house of Tayyab Ali in North Nazimabad and looting ornaments and wristwatches on February 21, 1990.

The four appealed against their convictions in the Sindh High Court in 1998, and during the pendency of their appeals, Bohri died. The appeals were withdrawn in 2016 from the SHC for want of jurisdiction and filed in the FSC by the three remaining convicts. The appellants’ counsel, Syed Mehmood Alam Rizvi, contended that his clients had falsely been implicated in the case and the ornaments had been “foisted upon them”.

He argued that the complainant and his wife had concealed the fact in the complaint and depositions that Saifuddin had been their employee for seven to eight years and the rest of the accused were his friends and working in the same market where Ali’s shop was situated.

He said Saifuddin had demanded his four months’ salary and the co-accused also requested the payment of their salaries, and that led to a scuffle and the registration of the impugned FIR in connivance with a police officer, who was a friend of the complainant.

The counsel said police witnesses, Ali and his wife failed to prove their charges; rather, the appellants proved their case that prior to the FIR, Saifuddin had been in custody and brought to Ali’s house two hours after the lodging of the case though police announced all arrests 30 hours after the FIR’s registration. A single bench, headed by Justice Mrs. Ashraf Jehan, after hearing the arguments and perusal of the evidence, set aside the convictions and ordered releasing the appellants.