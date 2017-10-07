Two dead as elders clash after kids squabble

What started off as a street fight among children of two families in the city’s Lyari area turned into a gun battle which culminated in the death of two men – both fathers of the kids who were playing together moments before the quarrel on Friday.

Four other members of the two families were also injured in the incident that took place in Gulistan Colony, said SHO Chakiwara police Ayaz Khan. Ironically, one of the killed men, 45-year-old Gulab, was a police head constable who instead of cooling down the situation turned violent. The second man was identified as 26-year-old Javaid.

As the children’s fight turned into a clash among their elders, a violent brawl ensued between the two families as they started hitting each other with sticks and batons, SHO Khan said. Area residents managed to stop the fight, he said, but later on Head Constable Gulab barged into Javed’s house and shot him dead. Javed’s brother, Waqar Shah, then overpowered Gulab and shot him.

He said one of Gulab’s brothers, Aslam, was wounded during the gun fight, while another brother, Pervaiz, was injured during the brawl. On the other hand, Javed’s brother, Irfan, and Gulab’s suspected killer, Waqar Shah, also sustained injuries during the brawl, SHO Khan added.

The bodies and injured were moved to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). The SHO said a fight had also broken out between same children while playing in the area two days ago. However, the families had then managed to reach a settlement, he added. But the second fight among children proved to be fatal for their fathers, the SHO regretted.

The deceased police constable, Gulab, was deployed at the Garden police headquarters, he said, adding that police were recording statements of injured men and area residents to register cases against both the families.