‘Fake major’ who pressured police to release suspects held

The Sindh Rangers on Friday busted a gang of impersonators who were posing as officials of armed the forces to influence local police and other authorities.

As per a spokesman for the paramilitary force, the arrests came about during snap checking in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. Soldiers flagged a car to stop for a check and the driver of the vehicle identified himself as Mohammed Rafiq and claimed to be an intelligence agency operative with the rank of major.

The suspect was asked to show his department card but he did not have one. This led to a thorough search of the vehicle and the Rangers personnel found a 9mm pistol, narcotics and bogus property documents.

Rafiq was then taken in for interrogation and he admitted to posing as Major Ali of an intelligence agency to pressure local police to release arrested suspects. He would then charge a sizeable sum from the person’s family. Rafiq also confessed to involvement in land scams and document fraud.

Following up on information gleaned from Rafiq, the paramilitary force conducted raids to arrest two more of his accomplices, identified as Ghulam Fareed and Ali Hassan. All three men were then handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

13 more arrests

The paramilitary force arrested 13 more suspects, including activists of political parties, in raids conducted across the city. In intelligence-based targeted raids in Quaidabad and Saudabad, two suspects identified as Syed Naseem alias Munna of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi and Shujaat Hashmi alias Shujah of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London were apprehended. Both the accused were said to be wanted for involvement in target killings, extortion cases, possession of illegal weapons and other crimes.

In Lyari, a member of the Zahid Ladla group identified as Adil alias Khauf was arrested. He was accused of involvement in a grenade attack at the residence of Aziz Baloch in Singo Lane earlier this year.

On Friday night, law enforcers took him to Singo Lane to arrest some suspects based on information he had provided. But as the law enforcers closed in on a hideout, the suspects opened fire on them, killing Adil. The suspects then fled the scene.

The Rangers also conducted operations in Quaidabad and Sharafi Goth where they arrested four suspects identified as Shahrukh Sharfuddin, Abdul Shakoor, Jameel Ahmed and Nisar Ali Khan. They are accused of involvement in robberies and street crimes in Landhi, Korangi and Bilal Colony. Three more suspects – Mohammed Atif Khan, Farhan alias Cheena and Shiraz Ahmed Koti – were also arrested by the Rangers.

Gangster, robber killed

A Lyari gangster and a robber were shot dead in police encounters reported early on Friday morning. The Super Market police claimed to have shot dead Ahsaan alias Mohajir, said to be a member of Lyari gang, in a shootout in Ilyas Goth, Liaquatabad.

SHO Asif Munawar said an informer had tipped off the police about the suspect and his gang’s presence in Ilyas Goth. He said the police came under fire when they moved in for the arrest and their retaliatory fire seriously injured Ahsaan while the rest escaped.

The officer said Ahsaan was wanted in a number of cases including murder, extortion, robberies and other crimes. The other suspect killed in an alleged shootout with police was said to be a robber. He was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with police near Railway Ground, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

ASI Shahnawaz said a patrolling team had spotted the robber and his accomplice looting citizens in the area. The team gave chase and, in the ensuing shootout, one of the robbers was critically injured while the other managed to escape.

The police had registered a case on a citizen’s complaint who was deprived of Rs100,000 and two mobile phones by the killed suspect. The suspect was yet to be identified and his body had been shifted to the Edhi mortuary.