‘1339’ helpline to resolve civic issues

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar inaugurated the upgraded Citizens Complaints Information System helpline, 1339, at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the mayor said restoring the 1339 helpline had been a major challenge that had been overcome to facilitate the citizens of Karachi and to ensure that their day-to-day problems were efficiently resolved.

He said the helpline would provide citizens much needed access to various utility services providers and civic agencies. “I hope this will increase the pressure on all civic organisations to improve their performance,” said the mayor. Akhtar informed newsmen that all data of the helpline, including complaints received and the action taken to resolve them, would be stored and made available to the media and the public.

Sindh Assembly lawmaker, Faisal Sabzwari, also spoke at the event and said the 1339 helpline system would function round-the-clock. He said the public could register complaints by visiting the centre or by phone and through social media and the internet.