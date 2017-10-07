Science exhibition brings together apprentices and masters

Science and technology buffs thronged the inaugural day of ‘TDF Magnifi-Science Exhibition 2017’ organised by the Dawood Foundation (TDF) on Friday.

Scores of students along with teachers and parents showed up at the opening of the three-day exhibition that aims at developing the potential for science and critical thinking among youngsters.

Families from across the province were seen at the event which is a result of collaborated efforts of Pakistan's leading corporations and public sector organisations along with academia, entrepreneurs and specialists in various science disciplines.

The exhibition also attracted attendees from all walks of life, including politicians, educationists, specialists, entrepreneurs, science aficionados and environmentalists. At the first day, around 10 thousand of public and private school students were there to talk and explore about the many marvels of science and think about innovative ways to overcome some of the problems faced by the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at the Dawood Foundation, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair urged student to take keen interest in science and technology, saying only curios and hard-working students would be able to play a vital role in exploring science.

He said the exhibition would provide an opportunity to the students to know about latest scientific trends and technologies. While lauding different organisations for holding events regarding business, defence and productions that benefit the country’s business sector and industries, the governor said the TDF too deserved praise holding the grand exhibition for science buffs.

“The TDF meets international standards and their exhibition has a unique identity since it promotes science among students and academia,” he added. He said private schools were playing a key role in uplifting the quality of education. “Schools like TDF are the nurseries of knowledge where stars of the future are studying. The government is also committed to give the required assistant to promote these schools further.”

Speaking about the event, TDF CEO Sabrina Dawood said, “It has become important for us, as a nation, to rekindle the love of science in our youth and promote critical thinking amongst them. Such learning spaces in Karachi are extremely important where anyone and everyone can come to learn, imagine and explore.”

She said TDF Magnifi-Science leveraged fun, interactive exhibits to foster learning among students. “Each exhibit aims to stimulate visitors' curiosity, leading them to learn and retain simple but important scientific knowledge", she added.

Talking to The News, some students from state-run schools said they had never attended such a grand science exhibition before. “We have never observed scientific experiments at our school owing to lack of facilities,” said Osama Ali, a student of the Delhi Government Boys Schools, Karimabad.

Another student, Yasir Khan, opined that teachers who were keen to impart scientific knowledge to students were not given enough resources to introduce project-based learning at public schools.

Theme of exhibition

The Magnifi-Science exhibition is divided into four themes, namely Basic Science, Science of Technology, Earth Science, and Health Science. Each theme has various activities planned around its subject such as, interactive sessions, exhibits, educational games, talks by specialists and also showcasing of different innovative models made by participating organisations and institutions.

The first theme – Basic Science – is further divided. The first one is ‘basic sciences-I’ that deals with interactive science inspired games such as building own toy cars and testing them on the track, making structures with sticks, making music with everyday objects etc. A floor is dedicated to optical illusions that includes massive mirror maze, glow in the dark, RGB experiment room, revolving illusions room, kaleidoscopes and head on the plate that explain mind-tricking play of visions. In the basic sciences-II, TDF students conduct simple experiments that explain laws of chemistry and physics. The second – Science of Technology – hosts a number of science organisations that let students dabble with robotics, augmented reality games, 3D printing technology and other entrepreneurial projects. Various instructors explain and demonstrate the technologies being used in Pakistan and across the globe in their respective line of work, while experts are also conducting interactive and hands-on learning sessions.

The third – Earth Science – has various organisations dealing with power generation, renewable energy, garbage recycling, and environmental degradation. Prominent names in the industry have designed specific activities that educate visitors about the latest developments in the field of energy production.

The fourth them – Health Science – has medical universities and professionals who have set up interactive sessions on health related topics, such as importance of vaccines, gene technology and other facts about the human body.