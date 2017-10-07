Sat October 07, 2017
World

AFP
October 7, 2017

French women support Jihadi

PARIS: A French woman who travelled three times to Syria in support of her Jihadist son was given a 10-year jail sentence on Friday after being convicted of being part of a terrorist conspiracy.

Christine Riviere, 51, was sentenced for her "unfailing commitment" to Jihad and for helping a number of young women travel to Syria as part of attempts to find a bride for her son, Tyler Vilus. It was the maximum sentence possible. Vilus travelled to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State group.

