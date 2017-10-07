Seven killed as India military helicopter crashes

NEW DELHI: An Indian military helicopter ferrying kerosene cans burst into flames on Friday near the border with China, killing seven troops, the army said.

The Russian-made Mi-17 V5 helicopter was carrying supplies to a border post in the mountainous district of Tawang near the border with Tibet when it caught fire at an altitude of 17,000 feet.

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) crew members and two army personnel were killed in the accident, a spokesman told AFP. "A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," he said.

Tawang is in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China. It is a strategically important border district and came briefly under Chinese control during the 1962 war between the neighbours.

The Mi-17 V5, which is mainly used for military transport, is produced by Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters. India’s air force has a high rate of crashes owing to its ageing fleet. More than 170 pilots have lost their lives over the last three decades.

Most of the accidents involve Soviet-era MIG planes, earning them the sobriquet "flying coffins". In July an IAF chopper crashed in the same state, killing three crew members and a soldier. That advanced light helicopter was on a rescue mission during devastating floods when it crashed due to inclement weather.