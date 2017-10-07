Lalak Jan Niners edge Saif Ali Niners

KARACHI: Havaldar Lalak Jan Niners trounced Naik Saif Ali Janjua Niners in their match of Nishan-e-Haidar Hockey tournament here at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium.

In another match, Major Tufail Muhammad Niners defeated Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Niners.

In the first match, Havaldar Lalak Jan team played aggressively throughout the match as they sounded the board twice and won the match by 2-0.

Ali Aziz hit one goal, which was followed by Abdullah. Naik Saif Ali Janjua team got one point for winning the shootout 4-3.

In the second match of the day, Sarwar Shaheed Niners defeated Tufail Shaheed Niners by 2-1 in the field phase. Tufail Shaheed Niners had won the shootout 4-2, gaining one point.

Sarwar Shaheed got three points, while Tufail Mohammad got one point. Hasan Anwar scored one goal for Tufail Muhammad Shaheed. Samiullah and Fayyaz Yaqoob scored one goal each for Sarwar Shaheed.

In the third match, Muhammad Akram Shaheed Niners defeated Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed Niners by 3-2 to gain three points. But the penalty shootout had been won by Akram Shaheed Niners 5-4, so they got one point. Shahn Irshad was the main striker as he scored two goals. One was netted by Muhammad Zubair. From the losing side Bilal Qadir and Mohsin Sabir scored one goal each.