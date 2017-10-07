Rumman helps UBL crush Lahore Whites

PESHAWAR: Left-arm international pacer Rumman Raees bowled splendidly to enable United Bank Limited (UBL) to inflict an innings and 122 runs defeat on Lahore Whites on the fourth and final day of their second round Pool B outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at LCCA Ground Lahore on Friday.

Lahore Whites, who had conceded 157 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 43-6 and perished for only 88. Tail-ender Umaid Asif impressed with the bat, scoring 43 off 51 balls, smashing nine fours. Rumman produced his career-best figures of 9-25, finishing with excellent match figures of 11-80.

Lahore Whites posted 289 all out in their first innings. In response, UBL posted 446 all out.In the other Pool B game, at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) overwhelmed FATA by six wickets. KRL chased the 166-run target for the loss of four wickets. They had resumed the day at 72-1.

Saeed Anwar (28*) and Abdul Rehman Muzammil (24*) took the Rawalpindi-based side home. Saeed hit two fours from 63 balls. Rehman smashed four fours in his unbeaten 78-ball knock. Asif Ali got 2-42. FATA posted 238 and 166. KRL were all out for 237 in their first innings.

The Pool A game between Islamabad and former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) ended in a draw with the former taking three points due to their first innings lead at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad.

Chasing 339, SNGPL had reached 180-6 in 58 overs when the play ended. International stumper Mohammad Rizwan hit 109 not out, smashing 15 fours and six sixes in his solid knock, which lasted for 156 balls. Shadab Khan, rookie international, smashed 20 while Mohammad Hafeez struck 19. Paceman Ali Imran Pasha got 2-49, for match figures of 6-134. Hamza Nadeem claimed 2-49.

Earlier, Islamabad, who had 42 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 208-4 and declared at 296-9 in 102.5 overs.

The hall-mark of Islamabad’s innings was excellent 114 not out from Faizan Riaz who hammered ten fours in his 197-ball knock.Sarmad Bhatti (43), Ali Sarfraz (40) and Abid Ali (30) were the other main contributors.

Part-time bowler Iftikhar Ahmed picked 2-19, while international pacer Bilawal Bhatti captured 2-75. Islamabad posted 315 all out in their first innings. In response, SNGPL perished for 273.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, holders WAPDA recorded their second successive win when they defeated Faisalabad by 189 runs. Chasing 312, Faisalabad resumed their second innings from the overnight score of 83-5 and were folded for 122. Ali Shan once again played well, scoring 37 off 94 balls, having hit seven fours. Asif Ali struck 24 off 26 balls with four fours. International left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar was the match-winner as he captured 3-30, for match figures of 10-71. WAPDA scored 142 and 339. Faisalabad made 170 in their first innings.