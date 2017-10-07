Renault plans China growth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: French automaker Renault, a leader in electric vehicles, on Friday announced plans to launch five new emissions-free models by 2022 and make a major push into China. Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn said he aimed for annual sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022, a 44-percent increase on the 3.47 million units sold in 2016 and revenues of over 70 billion euros ($82 billion). Renault, which is in an alliance with Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi, wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, which accounted for over half of its sales last year.
