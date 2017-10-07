LCCI for discussing regulatory duty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for an immediate consultation over the issue of regulatory duty on 250 items to ensure business-friendly decisions, a statement said on Friday.
LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid and other office-bearers were reacting to a news report that around 250 items have been identified on which additional regulatory duty will be imposed, including used cars, tyres, mobile phones, electronic goods, readymade garments and ceramic tiles, it added.
They agreed that unnecessary imports are widening the trade deficit, but asserted that extensive consultation between public and private sector is a must to bring clarity to the issue of regulatory duty.
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for an immediate consultation over the issue of regulatory duty on 250 items to ensure business-friendly decisions, a statement said on Friday.
LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid and other office-bearers were reacting to a news report that around 250 items have been identified on which additional regulatory duty will be imposed, including used cars, tyres, mobile phones, electronic goods, readymade garments and ceramic tiles, it added.
They agreed that unnecessary imports are widening the trade deficit, but asserted that extensive consultation between public and private sector is a must to bring clarity to the issue of regulatory duty.
Comments