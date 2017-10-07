LCCI for discussing regulatory duty

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for an immediate consultation over the issue of regulatory duty on 250 items to ensure business-friendly decisions, a statement said on Friday.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid and other office-bearers were reacting to a news report that around 250 items have been identified on which additional regulatory duty will be imposed, including used cars, tyres, mobile phones, electronic goods, readymade garments and ceramic tiles, it added.

They agreed that unnecessary imports are widening the trade deficit, but asserted that extensive consultation between public and private sector is a must to bring clarity to the issue of regulatory duty.