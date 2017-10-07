PTBA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) elects new office-bearers for two-year term of 2017/19, a statement said on Friday.

Abdul Qadir Memon has been elected as the president, Muhammad Munib senior vice president, Javed Iqbal Chaudhry vice president, Muhammad Zubair general secretary, Muhammad Arshad Qureshi joint secretary, Shahbaz Qadir information secretary and Muhammad Aleem has been as secretary finance, it added.

On the occasion, Memon assured of all-out efforts for getting resolved the problems of the PTBA members in the country.