Mobile money hackathon today

KARACHI: Key players in the mobile industry in Pakistan are collaborating to host a two-day “Mobile Money Hackathon” on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, a statement said

Telenor Microfinance Bank and JazzCash, together with the GSMA, will host companies and developers in the financial services industry, including banks, aggregators, payments switches, start-ups, fintech companies and established players, for the weekend challenge of testing and building solutions for harmonised API use cases, it added.

The hackathon is taking place at DotZero, Karachi’s community space for technology entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Karandaaz Pakistan, a development organisation promoting access to finance for small businesses through commercially directed investments and financial inclusion for individuals by employing technology-enabled digital solutions, is additionally sponsoring the event, it added.