Vivo unveils V7+ smartphone in Pakistan

Lahore: The global smartphone leader, Vivo officially launched its brand and the latest flagship smartphone V7+ in Pakistan today. The glamourous launch event was held at a local hotel, where more than 600 people were gathered from all walks of life, including the key opinion leaders of smartphone industry, fashion icons, TV & Film actors, singers, mainstream media, retail and channel partners.

At present, Vivo ranks in world’s top 5 and China’s top 3 smartphone brands, it operates in multiple international markets including China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines and Russia with over 80 million sales in the year 2016.

The company has 7 R&D Centers at major locations in China (Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou) and the United States (Silicon Valley and San Diego) with over 2,200 personnel working on the next-gen technologies. Furthermore, Vivo has 4 Production Bases in China (Dongguan & Chongqing), New Delhi (India) and Jakarta (Indonesia).

It is the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, NBA and IPL Cricket Franchise for 2018-2022. Vivo is also planning to sponsor major sports events in Pakistan as well.

Speaking at the launch of Vivo V7+ smartphone in Pakistan market, Mr. Eric Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Vivo Pakistan said;“Pakistan is a market with incredible potential. Vivo aims at becoming the industry-leader and a well-known smartphone brand in Pakistan. In 2017, a start-up capital of 30 million USD will be invested in Pakistan Market both online and offline.”**