SECP celebrates World Investor Week

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) launched celebrations of the World Investor Week 2017 through its nationwide educational activities, a statement said on Friday.

A variety of events were launched during the week where experts from private, public, and academicians shared their thoughts and experiences, it added. They discussed results of research projects, specifically regarding the importance of financial literacy in the country.

The speakers articulated investor attitudes and behaviours, investment obstacles, potential avenues and future prospects of Pakistan, as emerging market, the statement said. The World Investor Week is a worldwide campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, promoted by the members of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

The week highlights investor education and protection initiatives of securities regulators around the world. The IOSCO members believe that investors with a deeper understanding of key financial concepts and of financial markets and financial instruments are better positioned to recognise and evaluate the choices available to them to maximise their financial potential and reduce their risks of becoming victims of fraud or scams, it said.

Being an IOSCO member, the SECP actively participated in the campaign, providing a wide variety of activities, which were successfully performed such as launch of its inter-university stock trading competition, dissemination of 9 IOSCO smart investor key messages and 13 jamapunji informative key messages on wise investments through social media platforms, and distribution of more than 2,000 investor awareness guide booklets throughout the week to 47 public / private universities across the country.

Under its Jamapunji campaign, the SECP also launched the programme “Approach Jamapunji” on the first day of the week, which is a two-way communication mode between the regulator and general public.

This new feature allows students, entrepreneurs, research professionals, doctors, lawyers, farmers, organisations and other segments of the society to approach the SECP’s Jamapunji team by filling up the online form to conduct investor awareness seminars for them.

Moreover, during the week the SECP organised seminars, webinars and panel discussions for students, accounting bodies, entrepreneurs and entities at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Pakistan Television (PTV), Air University, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), it added.