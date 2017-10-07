Cotton stable

Karachi: Normal trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,430/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,145/maund and Rs6,585/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity increased after the Muharram holidays, while arrivals increased, which would likely to affect the prices downwards. World crop is also expected to increase this year by 10 percent, he added.

A total of 17 transactions were recorded of around 17,000 bales at a price of Rs6,100 to Rs6,200/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Mianwali, Haroonabad, Hasilpur, Khanewal, Burewala, Layyah, Shujaabad, Chichawatni and Rajanpur.