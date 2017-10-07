Sat October 07, 2017
Business

October 7, 2017

Rupee eases

The rupee depreciated against the dollar on Friday due to demand for advance import and corporate payments, dealers said. The rupee eased by two paisas to end at 105.43 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of 105.41 in the interbank foreign exchange market. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 106.50/106.70.

