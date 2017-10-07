Pakistan advised to seek level-playing field under China FTA

KARACHI: Pakistan should seek the same level of tariff concessions on its exports to China, as enjoyed by its competitors from East Asian countries on their products, a report prepared by senior officials of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.

“This is likely to provide our [Pakistani] exports an equal opportunity to compete with the competitors’ products in Chinese markets,” said the report co-written by Junaid Kamal, assistant director and Manzoor Hussain Malik, additional director of the SBP.

The report said the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) was an important strategic link, which aimed to further solidify the bilateral relations between the two countries. Pakistan signed a free trade agreement with China in 2006.

The key objective of CPFTA was to strengthen the mutual friendship, encourage expansion and diversification of trade (within the parameters of WTO). It also aims at eliminating barriers to trade, facilitating the cross-border movement of goods, ensuring fair competition for trade, establishing a framework to boost bilateral economic cooperation for enhancing the benefits of the agreement.

The report noted that the second phase of CPFTA, currently being negotiated, was likely to further lower the tariffs and normalise the trade procedures. “In these deliberations, attention should be paid on two important dimensions. First off, Pakistan should seek the same level of tariff concessions on its exports to China, as enjoyed by its competitors from East Asian countries on their products,” the report suggested.

The writers stressed that this was likely to provide Pakistan’s exports an equal opportunity to compete in Chinese markets. “Secondly the safeguard measures (as allowed under WTO rules) could also be sought in favour of Pakistan’s non-competitive industry with mutually agreed timelines,” the study added.

The paper reasoned that this could help the local industry build enough capabilities over the time to compete with Chinese products. So far, the bilateral trade balance remains in favour of China. The report also pointed out that overall Pakistani exports have increased with marginal access into the Chinese market.

“As per the Tariff Reduction Modality (TRM) of China, some of the Pakistani products having relatively greater export potential were facing high tariff rates, and were given no concession in China’s offer list,” the report said.

On the other side, the authors of the report remarked, the import of low-cost consumer goods had surged over the time period. “The anecdotal evidence suggests that various markets/shopping centers in the country are selling imported Chinese goods as major products, especially electronics, automobiles, toys, electrical goods, and accessories,” the paper revealed.

“Moreover, the Chinese goods are not only concentrated in the wholesale markets and shopping malls, but also the small shops/markets in key business areas,” it added. The report boldy argued that the influx of imported consumer goods, and non-availability of their local substitutes, presents enough evidence that local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were losing ground in the domestic market.

“The increasing trade gap poses a potential risk that may also be a reflection of a slowdown or stagnancy in local production given the similar product composition of the two countries,” it said.