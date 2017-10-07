HBL to use cloud technology for human resource management

SAN FRANCISCO: Pakistan’s biggest bank Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has geared up efforts to migrate all of its critical data related to human resource management on cloud in a bid to promote transparency, its senior official said.

“Our ultimate goal now is to bring the whole HR (human resource) system of the bank into mobile phones via cloud and manage it through mobile apps,” Tayyaba Hussaini, head of HR and Projects at HBL said. “We have to settle for a hybrid system as the central bank has imposed restriction on shifting of critical data to cloud.”

Hussaini, after the conclusion of Oracle Open World 2017, told The News that HBL has 1,700 branches and 15,000 employees and it is difficult task to manage their affairs, evaluate performance and decide compensations manually.

The five-day Oracle moot concluded on 5 October. HBL has been operating for the last 75 years and earlier the bank did not have a consolidated data integrated in a way to help improve its operations.

“But, now there are modules on talent, employees performance, compensation and learning management integrated with cloud data,” the bank’s official said. “This also promotes transparency as there are no likes and dislikes and the system does the evaluation.”

Waqas Hashmi, country director sales at Oracle Corporation (Pakistan and Afghanistan) said financial services and telecom sectors are heavily regulated in Pakistan and have to keep their big data within geographical boundaries of the country.

Multinational technology firm Oracle has been operating for the last 40 years primarily as a software development company. Oracle cloud supports more than 70 million users and 33 billion transactions each day. It runs on 54,000 devices and more than 700 petabytes of storage in 19 data centres around the world.

Hashmi said network bandwidth is a ‘latency’ issue in Pakistan, “but subscribers of cloud services do not have to bother about this.”

“Their systems run smooth without the link getting down,” he added. Oracle’s official said cloud technology makes business decision-making and innovation too easy.

Pakistan’s corporate sector is rapidly migrating to cloud technology, if not out of regulatory compulsion then to make big data globally accessible.

DG Khan Cement, a leading cement manufacturer in Pakistan, is one of the early adapters of Oracle technologies. It has moved to cloud.

Aslam Khan, chief technology officer at DG Khan Cement said initially the system faced communication lag, “but it was due to the internet issues so we upgraded the link with the support of Oracle.”

“The return on investment target was achieved within one year instead of the three years that we had initially thought,” Khan said. The cement maker’s official said as business data is on cloud, management decisions are being taken on the go and without the condition to be in office.

“Those on leave or unable to come to office for any reason can access the relevant document from where they are and do the required work,” he said. “This has increased accessibility to office documents from few hours to round the clock.”

DG Khan Cement, a business concern of Nishat Group, planned to use machine learning to understand market trends and make forecast. “Our next target is to have the capability to manage big data generated during our operations and leverage it for making market predictions, identifying trends and informed decisions,” Khan said. “For this we will subscribe to enabling technologies and benefit from internet of things.”