FBR upgrades software to prevent fake refunds

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday unveiled an updated version of its software Crest to help Inland Revenue’s offices plug revenue leakages on account of fake refunds.

The updated computerised risk-based evaluation system (Crest) will enable tax officers to pinpoint sales tax audit cases. “This system will identify sure-short cases in order to increase revenue,” FBR said in a statement.

The board said tax offices are able to capture the transactions made by sales tax registered individuals. “This has enabled the tax offices to identify cases where any genuine registered person is denied any benefits admissible under the Sales Tax Act.”

Crest is a home-grown system and it checks the information contained in monthly returns, customs import and export data and cross-match each other for registered persons. FBR further said the system has in-built capacity to verify the veracity of the reply received from a registered taxpayer.

Officials said the tax authorities were facing challenges of bogus and flying invoices and issuance of fake sales tax refunds. An official at Regional Tax Office – II Karachi said regional tax offices unearthed Rs40 billion of sales tax refund scam in the past.

“The department had taken measures and in July 2013 blacklisted or suspended around 4,000 companies,” the official added. “Though FBR had taken disciplinary action against its own officials involved in the scam, either small or no recovery was made.”

The official said the updated Crest would enable the tax authorities to stop such activities and prevent bogus input adjustment as well as issuance of fake refunds. FBR further said the updated software would show zero-rated sales made to registered individuals with non-active status in active taxpayers list or those who are blacklisted or suspended.

The revenue body said new features will also prohibit any claim of concessionary duty regime as the software catches discrepancy. FBR said certain restrictions have been imposed on the input tax credit under Section 8B of Sales Tax Act 1990.

The upgraded software is to better facilitate taxpayers engaged in manufacturing, import and export activities. “In order to protect the genuine exporters, the system will point out any person who claims export which is not matched with the customs export data,” the FBR added.