SBP frets over NAB probe into banking merger

KASB Bank, BankIslami deal

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday expressed disappointment over an investigation the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) started against the bank’s officials on an alleged anomaly in a two-year old banking merger deal, saying the transaction complied with the laws.

Anti-corruption authority NAB authorised an investigation against the officials of SBP for an alleged misuse of authority in terms of amalgamation of KASB Bank into BankIslami.

SBP, however, said all of its actions in the resolution and amalgamation of defunct KASB Bank were in accordance with the law and aimed at to safeguard the interests of depositors and to ensure safety and soundness of the banking system of the country.

“None of the SBP officials misused authority nor were involved in any kind of corrupt practices,” the central bank said in a statement. “All the actions taken were permissible under the law and were duly approved by the ministry of finance and SBP’s board of directors.”

In 2015, SBP decided to amalgamate KASB Bank into BankIslami after a moratorium was imposed by the federal government on its request to safeguard the interests of depositors and to ensure safety and soundness of the banking system.

The Bank said the step was taken due to poor financial condition of KASB bank and its inability to meet regulatory requirements despite opportunities being provided for an extended period of time.

“SBP finds the decision of NAB to convert its inquiry into investigation disappointing since the inquiry report available in the media does not appear to have incorporated all the detailed input provided by SBP during the process and released through its communications to the general public,” it added.

The central bank said KASB Bank had been facing severe capital shortfall since 2009. The bank’s capital (free of losses) amounted to Rs0.958 billion as of September 30, 2014 as against the requirement of Rs10 billion.

Moreover, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio was negative 4.63 percent as against the required 10 percent. “Besides capital shortfall, the bank (KASB) and its sponsors were found engaged in fraudulent practices and siphoning off more than Rs3 billion from the bank, for which separate complaints have been lodged with NAB,” the central bank said.

SBP further said it provided a short-term loan of Rs15 billion as liquidity support to enable BankIslami to cope with post- merger withdrawal of funds by the depositors of the defunct bank. This was in addition to a long-term loan of Rs5 billion, secured by sukuks.

“There are precedents in the past, where State Bank extended interest free financial assistance to the acquiring banks,” the central bank added. “The said money did not go to the pockets of BankIslami or any of their shareholders but was utilised to pay to the depositors of defunct KASB Bank.”

SBP further said it had sought credentials of Cybernaut Investment Group of China, KASB Bank introduced as the potential investor as well as proof of availability of $100 million funds.

“Neither was provided,” it added. “This left SBP with no other option but to accept the offer of sole remaining interested party, i.e. BankIslami. No person can be handed over a bank without checking credentials to ensure no risk for the depositors and other stakeholders.”

The central bank said it had given an ample time and opportunities to the sponsors of the defunct KASB Bank to inject further capital into the bank “so as to make it capital compliant and viable bank.”

“The sponsors… could not fulfill their commitments for capital injection despite SBP’s consistent persuasion and instructions, nor could arrange merger of the bank with any other bank,” it added.