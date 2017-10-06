Woman hurt in Indian shelling dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A woman, Nafeesa Javaid, who was injured in Indian forces shelling about two weeks ago, succumbed to her injuries at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Sialkot Cantt, late Wednesday night. The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) had shelled the Pakistani border areas and damaged the house of Nafeesa in Beeni Sulehriyaan of Charwah Sector in September.
