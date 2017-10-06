Fri October 06, 2017
October 6, 2017

Woman hurt in Indian shelling dies

SIALKOT: A woman, Nafeesa Javaid, who was injured in Indian forces shelling about two weeks ago, succumbed to her injuries at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Sialkot Cantt, late Wednesday night. The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) had shelled the Pakistani border areas and damaged the house of Nafeesa in Beeni Sulehriyaan of Charwah Sector in September.

