Fata people to get equal status: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday said the people of Fata will get status on a par with the other citizens of Pakistan. Talking to the newsmen here, he once again asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to suggest a good name for the NAB chairman. Taunting, he said if the PTI wished they could nominate the former DG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) as the NAB chairman. Khursheed said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had betrayed them by dividing the opposition.