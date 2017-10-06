Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Fata people to get equal status: Khursheed

Fata people to get equal status: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday said the people of Fata will get status on a par with the other citizens of Pakistan. Talking to the newsmen here, he once again asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to suggest a good name for the NAB chairman. Taunting, he said if the PTI wished they could nominate the former DG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) as the NAB chairman.  Khursheed said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had betrayed them by dividing the opposition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement