Nawaz departs for London

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday departed for London to visit his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. After arriving at the Lahore International Airport earlier, the ex-PM left for London via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-757.

Nawaz Sharif’s Secretary Hanif Khan was accompanying him. This is Nawaz Sharif’s second visit to London after his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat cancer) by foreign doctors.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif had returned to Pakistan on September 25 to face three graft references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in compliance with the Supreme Court orders.

On October 2, the court had deferred the framing of charges against him and set October 9 the new date for his indictment. It had issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of his children over their perpetual absence from the proceedings.