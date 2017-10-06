Abbasi-Shah meeting on NAB chief cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on the appointment of chairman NAB has been cancelled. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday but cancelled at the last minute due to the pressing engagements of both the leaders. No new date for the meeting has been fixed but it is expected that both would meet in a day or two.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had given the opposition leader a list of three names, including DG IB Aftab Sultan, Justice (retd) Rehmat Jaffery and Justice (retd) Ijaz Chaudhry while Khursheed Shah suggested three names including Justice (retd) Muhammad Khokhar, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Ishtiaq Ahmed.