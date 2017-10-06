Polls 2018 to be delayed without early official announcement of 2017 census

ISLAMABAD: The general elections in mid next year may not be possible unless the government through a fresh legislation notifies the provisional result of the 2017 population census as soon as possible.

In a recent letter written to the Law Ministry by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the ECP has requested for early legislation to this affect to avoid delay. The Constitution requires of allocation of National Assembly and provincial assemblies seats to provinces and other regions in accordance with “last preceding census officially published”. The provisional result of 2017 census has though been made public, the final result of the census will be officially announced in April next year.

This situation leaves two options for the ECP. Either the next elections should be held on the basis of the last officially announced census of 1998 or the commission should wait for the official results of the 2017 census for re-allocations of National Assembly seats. The ECP official fears that it is highly unlikely that the political parties and provincial authorities

agree to hold the 2018 elections on the basis of 1998 census as the 2017 census’s provisional result has already been announced. Regarding the option of waiting for the official results of 2017 census, it would be impossible for the Election Commission of Pakistan to complete the re-allocation of NA seats on the basis of the latest census and also hold the elections in time.

In view of this situation, the ECP has come up with the suggestion of introducing a new law by which the provisional result of the 2017 census should be officially announced as soon as possible so that the NA seats are timely re-allocated between the provinces and other regions on the basis of the latest census.

On 29th August, the ECP wrote a letter to the Law Ministry on the same subject. Through this communication, Law Ministry’s attention was drawn to Article 51(5) of the Constitution which provides that the seats in the National Assembly shall be allocated to each province, the FATA an the Federal Capital on the basis of population in accordance with the last preceding census officially published.

The ECP seretary told the Law Ministry, “In the backdrop of 6th National Census, held from March-May 2017 in the country, I may state that as per provisional results shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics with regard to census, tangible demographic changes have taken place in federating units which might necessitate the enhancement, reallocation of seats in the National Assembly as well as provincial assemblies by the Parliament. In the event of such enhancement, reallocation of seats, the Election Commission of Pakistan has to carry out delimitation in accordance with the provisions of Chapter-III of the Elections Act 2017 (as passed by the National Assembly on 22nd August, 2017). Needless to mention that section 17(2) requires the Commission to delimit constituencies after every census officially published.”

The ECP letter added, “Keeping in view the importance, magnitude of work and the time period required for completion of different stages of delimitation of constituencies, it is apprehended that in case of delay in official publication of Census results, timely completion of delimitation exercise could not be possible. Hence, the Hon’ble Commission has desired me to request you to kindly take all necessary legal, administrative measures for said legislation and early official publication of census results so that the Commission could be able to accomplish its constitutional and legal obligation in time and in an efficient manner.”