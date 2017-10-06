Alleged links with proscribed outfits: Ministers, treasury members stage walkout from NA

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday faced embarrassment at the hands of treasury benches, including some cabinet members, who staged a walkout from the National Assembly in protest against a letter allegedly issued from the Prime Minister’s House to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in which it was directed to keep an eye on 37 ruling party members as they might have links with proscribed organisations.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Pirzada came hard on the government for insulting him and other members of parliament. He said a list of 37 parliamentarians, including him, allegedly having links with terrorist and sectarian organisations, had gone viral on the social media and was taken by Arshad Sharif in his programme. He said the list had been prepared by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on an initiative taken by the Prime Minister’s House.

“Why the PM House did not hold an inquiry. Why I had been appointed as a minister,” he said.The list named a number of key ministers including Riaz Pirzada, Zahid Hamid, Awais Khan Leghari, Baleeghur Rehman, Sikandar Bosan, Hafiz Abdul Kareem and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi. Riaz Pirzada in his speech said that he was from a respectable family and holds the honour of his ancestors. “I don’t believe in IB. I am not a kid. I have been in politics for more than 50 years,” he said.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq tried to calm him down by saying that he (Pirzada) was in Iraq when the IB moved Pemra against the ‘fake document’. He invited the minister to his chamber today (Friday), saying that he will also ask the DG IB to come over. The effort, however, failed and an angry Riaz Pirzada continued his protest. He regretted that the name of DG IB, who had defamed lawmakers, was being considered for appointment as chairman NAB. He said he along with other 36 members would continue to stage a token walkout daily till a senior minister gives a satisfactory response.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid and Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb also told the House that both the list and the prime minister’s letter were forged. They said that Pemra had also taken up the case.During his speech, Riaz Pirzada received strong support from the opposition members who continued thumping desks encouraging them for speaking against the government.