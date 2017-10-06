Lone wolf?

The cases of stabbing, with women always the victims, taking place in Karachi have now reached at least 10 or – according to the police – possibly 11, with one incident not reported. All the stabbings, which began about two weeks back, are believed by police to have been carried out by the same man wearing jeans and a dark T-shirt while wielding a paper cutter or some other sharp object. The victims have been stabbed severely in the back and required treatment at hospitals. The youngest victim was 13 years old. Some CCTV camera footage believed to have captured the stabber, who appears to target younger women, has not apparently led to his capture. Police say the man and the stabbing spree is most likely a psychopath, and have appealed to the media not to play up the incidents to avoid creating a panic. However, for quite obvious reasons panic exists in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas where all the acts of violence have taken place.

There have been some other cases of similar attacks in past years in other places, but this appears to be the most sustained episode with the mass stabbings leading to immense concern over what the police are doing to stop them. On their part, the police say contingents have been posted all along affected areas and in the Aziz Bhatti Park where two incidents took place. But despite these measures, they seem to be no closer to nabbing the assailant. It is also somewhat unclear why the many bystanders on the scene when some of the incidents occurred did not intervene to stop the man who rode away after the stabbing on a motorcycle. There is also still uncertainty on whether the assailant is one person or a gang of individuals out to create panic. It is easy to dismiss these acts as the doings of a person – or persons – who is insane. But we can only wonder if this is in some way related to the broader social biases against women or the violence that has been inflicted on them as a means of oppression. It is also necessary not only to stop the terrible stabbings but to make women feel secure once again in public spaces that are already restricted to them. To do so, beyond the capture of the killer, understanding his motives is also necessary. Police and authorities need to understand the crisis is a very real one and not just something concocted by the media for its own purposes.