Taxes spoil the day

The recent announcement by the FBR to levy 10 percent tax on Behbood and Pensioners Benefit accounts is like a bolt from the blue for retired senior citizens and widows who are dependent on the income received from these accounts. Considering the rate of inflation in our country, this step is an act of cruelty. During Musharraf’s era, the rate of return was 16.80 percent – around Rs42,000 per month on the investment of Rs3 million. From 2008 to 2013, the rate of return started diminishing. The gradual decline finally reached 15.36 percent and the monthly profit totalled to Rs38,400. However, after 2013, an unprecedented decline in the rate of return was observed.

Today, the rate stands at 9.36 percent – Rs23,400 per month. The actual impact this reduction has had on the people who have investment in these government schemes is difficult to predict. It is estimated that the number of scheme holders is around 30,000. If the government cannot look out for a small group of old people and widows, it is a matter of shame. If the authorities announce an increase of Rs10,000 per month, the annual cost would only be around Rs3 billion. The government must look into the matter and provide relief to these people. In the meanwhile, the recently announced tax rate should be revoked.

Babar Masood (Islamabad)