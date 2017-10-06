Gender discrimination

Women in Pakistan are the victims of worst gender discrimination and human rights violations. When it comes to working, women seem to be forced into certain roles and responsibilities. These roles and responsibilities push women down and create an unjust standard of living between the two sexes. Due to cultural restraints, women are either not allowed to work or they are allowed to do only certain jobs. Mostly well-educated women enter the following common professions: teaching and medicines, while the rest of the professions are for men. These restrictions often seem to elevate a man’s status and importance in society. The World Development Report 2012 reveals that the female participation in the workforce of Pakistan is a mere 28 percent. Compared to other countries, such as Vietnam where the percentage of females in the workplace is 77 percent, this figure is a disgrace for us. How will a country progress, if half of its population won’t work?

Pakistan’s overwhelmingly patriarchal society largely relegates women to domestic roles, but in the northern Hunza valley, women are breaking taboos. They are receiving training for jobs traditionally done by men. From taking the role of a carpenter to providing services of a tour guide on the Himalayan peaks, these women are becoming self-reliant, independent and productive members of society by removing cultural barriers which were holding them back. They are revolutionising the way women are perceived in the eyes of the people and encouraging other women to enter many male-denominated professions. It is hoped that these courageous women remain protected from the misogyny of those who deem it improper for women to come out of their homes and play a leading role in shaping our society.

Amna Farooq (Vancouver, Canada)