If they could see him

A wave of terror has spread in Karachi after at least five more women were attacked by a surgical knife by an unidentified man. The situation is taking a serious and dangerous turn. The series of attacks that started in Gulistan-e-Jauhar are now spread to other localities of the city. Apart from a few details, there is nothing that could lead to the arrest of the man who has created a chaos in the city.
No one really knows about the motive of the attacker. The law-enforcement agencies have also failed to catch him. This is a big shame that women in the city are being attacked on a daily basis. The authorities have to speed up the investigation process. More steps should be taken to arrest the culprit at the earliest.
Saeedullah Qamar Baloch (Karachi)
