Thank you, teacher

World Teacher’s Day is observed every year on October 5. It is celebrated to pay respect to teachers for their priceless services. Special ceremonies are also held at a government level to honour the services of teachers. This time the Punjab government decided to distribute cash prizes and awards to school teachers. On the basis of their performance, 500 teachers from all over Punjab were nominated for the awards. In addition to cash prizes, teachers were also given an increment in their salaries. This is a commendable step which will act as a catalyst to increase the motivation of teachers.

A teacher builds the character of a nation. It is said, ‘if you want to destroy a nation, undermine the education system of that nation and you will have the desired results.’ The state of affairs of the country’s education sector is disappointing. The education budget is inefficient – only two percent of GDP. Schoolteachers at government education institutions are hired on low salary packages and are given no extra allowances. The government must come up with a proper plan to increase the availability of funds. This will also facilitate and accommodate teachers.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)