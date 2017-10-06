Woman killed, house gutted as power line falls in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A woman was killed and her house reduced to ashes after main electricity transmission line fell in Lundi Khabal area of Oghi on Thursday.

Locals said that the main transmission line had fallen on the ground, hitting a house owned by Mohammad Khan. His wife Tasleema Bibi was electrocuted.

She was rushed to Civil Hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced her dead. The house and household goods were also reduced to ashes. According to locals, five more people including children and women also sustained minor burn wounds when they touched the fallen live wire.