Governor Jhagra takes over as Fata Chief Scout

PESHAWAR: Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra took oath as Fata Chief Scout on Thursday during a ceremony held at Islamabad on Thursday.

The Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boys Scouts Association, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, administered the oath.

She presented a souvenir on behalf of Pakistan Boys Scouts Association (PBSA) to the governor and decorated him with the scout scarf.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor, who is also the Chief Scouts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that Pakistan Scouts had been rendering innumerable services for the country and fulfilling its responsibilities during the times of every calamity. “This is the passion of the scouting movement on the basis of which, the founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah accepted the leadership of it,” he added.