PTI submits no-trust motions against Balakot tehsil nazim, naib nazim

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the support of treasury councillors moved no-confidence motions against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tehsil nazim and naib nazim in Balakot on Thursday.

“We have a clear-cut majority to oust nazim and naib nazim as they miserably failed to come up to expectations of people and couldn’t execute any development project in entire tehsil,” Ibrahim Ahmad Shah, a PTI councillor told a press conference in Balakot. Earlier in the day, Ibrahim Shah moved the no-confidence motion against Tehsil Nazim Rustam Khan and PML-N’s councillor Liaqat Khattana against naib nazim Abdul Qudus with secretary tehsil council Sabeel Ahmad.

Both Ibrahim Shah and Khattana claimed to have support of 16 councillors in 19 councillors of the tehsil council.

“We have no personal vendetta either against nazim or naib nazim but it is our principled move to oust both of them as they couldn’t even execute first annual development programme while other councils have already executed three annual development programmes,” said Ibrahim Shah.

He said the tehsil government had miserably failed to sit with opposition to work for welfare of the people.