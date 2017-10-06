Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hashish seized, accused arrested

Hashish seized, accused arrested

JAMRUD: The Khassadar personnel seized 1500 kilogram hashish and arrested one alleged smuggler here on Thursday, official sources said.

They said Khassadar personnel stopped a truck for checking at the Bagyari checkpost and recovered 1500 kilogram hashish.

The Khassadar arrested the driver of the truck identified as Ijaz Hussain. The political administration started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement