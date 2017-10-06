Hashish seized, accused arrested

JAMRUD: The Khassadar personnel seized 1500 kilogram hashish and arrested one alleged smuggler here on Thursday, official sources said.

They said Khassadar personnel stopped a truck for checking at the Bagyari checkpost and recovered 1500 kilogram hashish.

The Khassadar arrested the driver of the truck identified as Ijaz Hussain. The political administration started investigation.