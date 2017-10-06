Patients suffer as 50 medical stores sealed in NWA

MIRANSHAH: The patients and their families faced hardships as the political administration on Thursday sealed over 50 medical stores in parts of North Waziristan.

A shopkeeper in Pakistan Market Abdul Hakeem said that the medical stores were sealed in Spinwam, Mir Ali, Dattakhel and Miranshah, the administrative headquarters of North Waziristan. He said the administration also arrested the owners of these medical stores.

He said that the patients and their family members were forced to travel to Bannu to get medicines.

Other tribesmen also criticised the move, saying the political administration instead of providing relief were amplifying their hardships.

On the other hand, the officials of the political administration said the medical stores were being run illegally and sealed off.

They said the arrested druggists were shifted to the Bannu jail. The locals demanded the high-ups to take note of the situation and provide them relief.