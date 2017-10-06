Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

More statements recorded in lynching case

More statements recorded in lynching case

HARIPUR: Four more official witnesses recorded statements as the Anti-Terrorism Court Abbottabad continued hearing into Mashal lynching case on Thursday.

The total number of witnesses in the case reached 25.  During the proceedings, Dr Shahid, Saddam Nisar, Syed Shah Nasir and Bahadur were examined at the Central Prison Haripur.

The court did not record the evidence of two official witnesses, Zubair and Usman. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Fazal-e-Subhan fixed October 7 as the next date for the hearing.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement