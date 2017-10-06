More statements recorded in lynching case

HARIPUR: Four more official witnesses recorded statements as the Anti-Terrorism Court Abbottabad continued hearing into Mashal lynching case on Thursday.

The total number of witnesses in the case reached 25. During the proceedings, Dr Shahid, Saddam Nisar, Syed Shah Nasir and Bahadur were examined at the Central Prison Haripur.

The court did not record the evidence of two official witnesses, Zubair and Usman. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Fazal-e-Subhan fixed October 7 as the next date for the hearing.