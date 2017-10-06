Outgoing EOC coordinator praised for services

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Health Abid Majeed has praised outgoing Coordinator for Emergency Operations Center, Akbar Khan, saying he put the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) programme on track.

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi praised Akbar Khan for his outstanding work against polio in the province despite critical security situation and sent him a letter of appreciation. Known as a soft spoken person, Akbar Khan after taking the charge of his job removed the barriers between his office and field workers”.

He said this at the farewell ceremony arranged here Thursday for the outgoing Coordinator EOC Akbar Khan and welcoming the new coordinator Atif Rahman at Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director EPI Dr Hamid Afridi, Dr Akram Shah, Deputy Director EPI Dr Rahim Khattak, Technical Focal Person BMGF Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, UNICEF Deputy Team Leader Huma Arif Khan, WHO Team Leader Dr Nasir Abdi, Rotary representative Rauf Rohaila were also present.

Dilating on his thoughts, Abid Majeed said that under the dynamic leadership of Akbar Khan the PEI programme went through challenging times but it didn’t waver his resolve.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar Khan eulogised the hard work and struggle of Sehat Muhafiz who were in the frontline in the war against polio.

He thanked Health Department and provincial government for their constant support and backup to polio eradication initiative apart from acknowledging the technical guidance and support of technical partners for polio eradication.

The newly posted EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman also thanked Akbar Khan for his achievements and for providing the solid foundation to build on.