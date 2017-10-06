Lawyers, litigants, media illegally stopped from entering court premises: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Thursday declared that the lawyers, litigants and media persons were illegally stopped from entering the court premises of the Federal Judicial Complex on October 2 at the time when ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before an accountability court for three corruption references pending against him.

It is to be mention here that on October 2, Rangers surrounded judicial complex and barred everyone from entering the court premises, including Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal besides lawyers, litigants, media persons and even court staff. Three lawyers, including Khalid Mehmood Khan, Kalsoom Akhtar and Miraj Tareen, had challenged the action of respondents while calling it illegal and unlawful.

The petitioners cited secretary interior, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, inspector general police, SSP, Sutlej Rangers Director General (DG), accountability court registrar and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as respondents.

The IHC bench here Thursday directed the respondents not to create any hindrance in the entry of lawyers and others who visit the court for performing their personal and professional duties.

The petitioners adopted before the court that they were legal practitioners and for performing their official duty, they have to appear before different court. The Judicial Complex in Sector G-11 has many courts in it besides the accountability court where lawyers have to appear. It is being observed that since the initiation of corruption references against former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and incumbent finance minister Ishaq Dar obstacles are created for lawyers and other to enter the court premises which is against the law.

Under the law, it is right of the lawyers to appear before the courts and this law cannot be violated, the petitioners said. They contended that it is very strange and alarming situation that lawyers barred to enter the courts and insulted. On October 2, at the time when former prime minister had to appear before the court, respondents banned lawyers entry that affected legal rights of the petitioners.

Print and electronic media duly covered this incident, the petitioner said. The petitioners requested the court to direct the respondents not to create any blockade for the lawyers when they have to appear before the court and lawyers may not be harassed in any manner whatsoever. The IHC bench issuing above said order adjourned hearing in this matter.