Complaint by IB director, NA deputy speaker, MPs’ body chief

Private TV channel seeks one week’s time from Pemra

ISLAMABAD: The 46th meeting of the Council of Complaint (CoC) was held at the Pemra headquarters here on Thursday. The CoC took up the complaint filed by Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) against a report aired in ARY News anchor Arshad Sharif’s programme respectively on 25.9.2017 and 27.9.2017.

The counsel for Arshad Sharif, Barrister Shoaib Razzaq argued for his client on the occasion while counsel for ARY News, Barrister Masroor Shah sought one-week time for preparation. Meanwhile, similar complaints in the same matter were filed before the CoC separately by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Pir Aslam Bodla.

Therefore, in order to hold a joint hearing in the matter, the CoC while issuing summons to National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Pir Aslam Bodla adjourned the matter for a period of one week i.e. on Friday, October 13, 2017.