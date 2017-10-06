Karachi Police arrest six suspected knife attackers

KARACHI: Detecting through Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footages and keeping in view the statements of some eye-witnesses, Karachi Police arrested six suspects in connection with knife attack on women, narrated sources of Karachi Police.

Though Sindh Inspector General AD Khowaja and Karachi City Police Chief Additional IG Mushtaq Mahar officially denied any arrest in this connection but well-placed sources of Karachi Police informed ‘The News’ that six arrests has been made and police found some useful clues; investigation is focusing on the probable psychotic and religious link of attacker.

It is pertinent to mention here that the knife-man extended his reach to other areas of city on Wednesday by assailing five more women with knife in a span of a few hours, apparently changing tactics to evade his arrest and attempt more acts of terrorising the people.

However police yet to unveil the motive behind the stabbings. The recent attacks were carried out in Dalmia, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA Chowrangi near Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology. Previously these knife attacks were restricted to Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.

The law enforcement agencies are of the opinion that all the attacks were carried out by a single person. However, the officials are yet to make a comment on the motive behind the assaults. In light of the CCTV footage, police revealed that the assailant on a motorcycle, wearing a helmet, using sharp objects like paper cutter and knife to carry out attacks on women.

Sindh government has announced prize money of Rs0.5 million for anyone who provides the law enforcement agencies any information with regard to the identity of the attacker. An affected woman of Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Welfare Colony said that she was returning from the park when she was attacked and she further sustained wound on her back and admitted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre.

Police sources told The News that the pictures taken from a CCTV footage showed the knife attacker on the bike appeared to be a thin man aged 20 to 29 years. Police said that the suspect’s height ranged from 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inch.